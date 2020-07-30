DeSantis Extends Florida Eviction Moratorium

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order Wednesday evening that extends the moratorium on evictions to 12:01 a.m. on September 1.

“I hereby suspend and toll any statute providing for final action at the conclusion of a mortgage foreclosure proceeding under Florida law solely when the proceeding arises from non-payment of mortgage by a single-family mortgagor adversely affected by the COVID-19 emergency,” DeSantis said in his order.

The action is intended to provide relief for thousands of Florida residents that remain unemployed or otherwise are suffering economically due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The eviction moratorium first went into effect on April 2 during Florida’s economic shutdown. This was the fourth extension.