Community Health: 87 Take Advantage Of COVID-19 Testing Friday In Century

Community Health Northwest Florida brought their mobile COVID-19 testing to Century Friday morning.

Community Health tells NorthEscambia.com that 87 people were tested at the drive-thru and walk-up testing that did not require any prescreening.

The tests were available to anyone for any reason from age newborn and up regardless of symptoms. Those that were tested were advised to go home and self-isolate, wear a face covering and keep away from other people, including family members, until they receive their test results.

Friday was the second time that testing had been offered in Escambia County north of Cantonment. There were 55 people tested in Century during the last Community Health event in mid-May.

Pictured: COVID-19 testing in Century. NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.