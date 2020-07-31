Child Rape Suspect Arrested In Atmore

July 31, 2020

A child sex abuse suspect was arrested in Atmore Thursday.

On February 7, the Bay Minette Police Department was made aware of a sex abuse allegation by a parent of a child under 12-years of age. Through the course of their investigation officers were able to determine that 29-year-old Corneise Colins Payne of Bay Minette had forceable sex with a minor child under 12 years of age, according to Bay Minette Police.

Investigators developed sufficient probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant for the charge of rape 1st degree on July 17.

Payne was arrested on the outstanding warrant Thursday and transported to the Baldwin County Jail.

Further details on the case were not released.

Written by William Reynolds 

 