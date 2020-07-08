Cantonment Man Charged After Allegedly Forcing His Way Into Motel Room, Hitting Man

A Cantonment man charged after allegedly forcing his way into a motel room and hitting a man with his fist.

Michael Dillon Herron, 21, was booked into the Escambia County Jail on charges of felony burglary with assault and battery first degree, and simple battery.

Herron allegedly forced his way into a room at the Extended Stay on Pensacola Boulevard. That is where Herron told a subject smoking a cigarette that he owned him $50. The victim told deputies that he did not owe any money and went back into his room. After he closed the door, Herron forced his way into the room and struck the victim on the jaw with a closed fist before fleeing across the street, according to an arrest report.

Arriving Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies detained Herron, and noted that the victim’s jaw was bleeding. He was evaluated on scene and cleared by Escambia County EMS.

Herron remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $50,000.