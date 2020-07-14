Ascend Creates New Mask Technology To Protect Against COVID-19, And It’s Made In North Escambia

Ascend Performance Materials has developed a new mask technology that protect against SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19, and the material to make it is manufactured at the company’s North Escambia facility on Old Chemstrand Road.

The masks, a nanofiber and a microfiber nonwoven version each branded under the Acteev Biodefend line for medical devices, deliver a one-two punch of antiviral properties plus top-level barrier protection against microbes, harmful airborne particles and fluid splatter, according to the company.

“The material that goes into this material is made in Pensacola. We’ve submitted a filing with the FDA to market technology in a surgical mask that lab tests show to be 99% effective against SARS-CoV-2,” Nicki Britton, Ascend’s global communications manager, told NorthEscambia.com. “It’s a new way of achieving efficacy – our scientists and engineers have invented a process for embedding active zinc ions into soft nylon, resulting in a fabric that is both antiviral and comfortable. The mask designs we filed also achieve top level filtration.”

“We’ve been working on this technology for several years. When the pandemic hit we went shifted our business to answer this immediate need. Our products are manufactured in the U.S.A.,” Britton said.

Ascend has filed the necessary paperwork with the FDA to market the masks.

Acteev technology has been shown in laboratory tests to deactivate SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and other pathogens including H1N1, betacoronavirus OC43, human coronavirus 229E and Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria such as staphylococcus and E. coli, according to Vikram Gopal, Ph.D., Ascend’s chief technology officer. The testing was conducted following the protocols of ISO, ASTM or other international standards organizations.

The proposed masks also meet the requirements to qualify as Level III standards, as tested by independent laboratories as well as Ascend scientists. Level III is the highest tier for physical barrier and safety properties, according to the common international testing standard.

Dr. Gopal said the combination of superior physical properties and antiviral protection is a breakthrough in medical device technology, as many masks succeed either at antiviral protection or at filtration and barrier effectiveness but not at both.

“Previous technologies rely on the materials within a mask to retain an electrical charge to achieve filtration efficiency,” Dr. Gopal said. “But when antimicrobial agents are added, those materials lose their charge and begin to fail as barriers.”

Acteev masks, however, achieve antiviral effectiveness through active zinc ions embedded within the polymer structure of polyamide 66, a hygroscopic nylon material whose equilibrium moisture keeps the zinc ions active.

“With Acteev, we have cracked the code of balancing top physical performance with antiviral protection,” Dr. Gopal said.

The technology, covered by more than 15 patent families, has been tested in multiple end forms, including knit and woven fabrics; engineered plastics; and nanofiber meltblown, microfiber meltblown and spunbond nonwoven materials.

Photos courtesy Ascend Performance Materials for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.