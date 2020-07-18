18 Escambia County Inmates Housed In Walton County Test Positive For COVID-19

July 8, 2020

Eighteen Escambia County inmates being housed in the Walton County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19.

Wednesday night, the Walnut County Jail said they have received the first round of test results for 58 inmates in the facility. Those results revealed 38 positive cases and 20 negative results.

Of the positive inmates, 18 are Escambia County inmates.

Another 38 test results are pending.

For questions, call the Escambia County Jail at (850) 436-9650.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 