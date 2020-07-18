18 Escambia County Inmates Housed In Walton County Test Positive For COVID-19

Eighteen Escambia County inmates being housed in the Walton County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19.

Wednesday night, the Walnut County Jail said they have received the first round of test results for 58 inmates in the facility. Those results revealed 38 positive cases and 20 negative results.

Of the positive inmates, 18 are Escambia County inmates.

Another 38 test results are pending.

For questions, call the Escambia County Jail at (850) 436-9650.

