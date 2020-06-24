Two Injured In Head On Crash On East Kingsfield Road

June 24, 2020

Two people were injured in a head-on crash in Cantonment Wednesday afternoon.

The wreck happened about 3 p.m. on East Kingsfield Road at Equestrian Way. Two people were briefly trapped in their vehicles after the crash.

None of the injuries were believed to be life threatening. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “Two Injured In Head On Crash On East Kingsfield Road”

  1. Clara on June 24th, 2020 5:29 pm

    As I drove pass this crash I thought the worst and I began to pray for them…..thank God they’re going to make it.





