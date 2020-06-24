Two Injured In Head On Crash On East Kingsfield Road

Two people were injured in a head-on crash in Cantonment Wednesday afternoon.

The wreck happened about 3 p.m. on East Kingsfield Road at Equestrian Way. Two people were briefly trapped in their vehicles after the crash.

None of the injuries were believed to be life threatening. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.