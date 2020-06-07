Tropical Storm Warning: Cristobal Headed For Landfall

A tropical storm warning is in effect, including Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

It is important not to focus on the center of Tropical Storm Cristobal as impact will occur outside the cone, especially to the east (right).

Cristobal is still on track to make landfall along the northern Gulf Coast on Sunday evening. There is a high risk of rip currents at local beaches, with coastal flooding. Conditions will start to slowly deteriorate along the coast overnight with the worst winds occurring Sunday afternoon and Sunday night.

Heavy rain is likely and flooding is possible Sunday through Monday morning with several inches of rain possible. Rainfall totals will likely be higher south of I-10, but heavy rain is likely inland.

Conditions are becoming increasingly favorable for a few tornadoes Sunday afternoon into early Monday morning

At this time, Escambia and Santa Rosa counties will be windy, but inland areas should not see sustained tropical storm force winds. This could change depending on the track and intensity of the storm at landfall.

Below is the official North Escambia area forecast. Rain chances and wind speeds will be slightly higher south of I-10.

Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 80. East wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 75. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 83. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Click any graphic to enlarge for additional information.