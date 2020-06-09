Semi Truck Hauling Frozen Chicken Overturns On I-10 Bridge

A semi-truck hauling frozen chicken overturned on an I-10 bridge Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on the bridge at the state line over the Perdido River, just inside Alabama. There were no injuries reported.

Emergency crews from both states responded. Alabama State Troopers are investigating the crash that closed eastbound I-10.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.