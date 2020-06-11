Pensacola Beach Air Show Will Have New Four-Day Format

June 11, 2020

The Pensacola Beach Air Show will go on this year in a new four-day format July 8-11.

After multiple meetings between the Santa Rosa Island Authority (SRIA) staff and air show performers, the staff proposes the SRIA continue planning the 2020 Pensacola Beach Air Show in July.

The air show program this year is built around social distancing in observance of the CDC recommendations for the COVID-19 virus.

The program will be a four-day event, and each day will have similar flight maneuvers. This expanded schedule will give the public four different opportunities to view the performances at least once.

The event’s footprint has been expanded substantially and there will be no center point in this year’s performance, to comply with CDC recommendations.

Aerial displays along the beach are scheduled to begin before noon each day.

SRIA staff and performers, including the Blue Angels, are still refining exact times and geographical locations that will include both Pensacola Beach and Perdido Key.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 