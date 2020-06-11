Pensacola Beach Air Show Will Have New Four-Day Format

The Pensacola Beach Air Show will go on this year in a new four-day format July 8-11.

After multiple meetings between the Santa Rosa Island Authority (SRIA) staff and air show performers, the staff proposes the SRIA continue planning the 2020 Pensacola Beach Air Show in July.

The air show program this year is built around social distancing in observance of the CDC recommendations for the COVID-19 virus.

The program will be a four-day event, and each day will have similar flight maneuvers. This expanded schedule will give the public four different opportunities to view the performances at least once.

The event’s footprint has been expanded substantially and there will be no center point in this year’s performance, to comply with CDC recommendations.

Aerial displays along the beach are scheduled to begin before noon each day.

SRIA staff and performers, including the Blue Angels, are still refining exact times and geographical locations that will include both Pensacola Beach and Perdido Key.