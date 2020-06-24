I-10 Wrong Way Driver Charged With DUI Manslaughter, Vehicular Homicide

June 24, 2020

A wrong-way driver has been arrested for the death of a man on I-10 in Escambia County early last Saturday morning.

Theresa Bernadette King was charged with DUI manslaughter, DUI serious bodily injury and vehicular homicide. King, age 46 of McKinney, Texas, remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $301,000.

The Florida Highway Patrol said King was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when her SUV collided head on with a sedan driven by a 25-year old male from Theodore, Alabama. The vehicles collided head on about 1:45 a.m.

The male was pronounced deceased at the scene. A passenger in sedan, a 34-year old male from Theodore, was extricated and transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 