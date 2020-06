Firefighters Respond To Report Of Smoke Inside Cantonment Tom Thumb

Escambia Fire Rescue responded to the Tom Thumb in Cantonment about 9:00 Friday morning for a report of smoke in the building. The source of the smoke was traced to a HVAC unit on the roof of the building on Highway 29 at Woodbury Circle. NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.