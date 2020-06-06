Denied Visitation With His Wife, Jay Man Allegedly Threatened Two People With A Shotgun At Hospital

June 6, 2020

A Jay man is charged with threatening two people at a Santa Rosa County hospital with a shotgun.

Eric Reitz, 57, is facing two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said Reitz tried to visit his wife in the Santa Rosa Medical Center, but he was denied access because visitations are not currently allowed due to he pandemic.

An arrest report says Reitz went to his vehicle and returned with a shotgun that he pointed at a nurse an a security guard. He was arrested a short time later when officers arrived on the scene.

Officers reported also finding a loaded rifle in this vehicle.

He remained in the Santa Rosa County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 