Denied Visitation With His Wife, Jay Man Allegedly Threatened Two People With A Shotgun At Hospital

A Jay man is charged with threatening two people at a Santa Rosa County hospital with a shotgun.

Eric Reitz, 57, is facing two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said Reitz tried to visit his wife in the Santa Rosa Medical Center, but he was denied access because visitations are not currently allowed due to he pandemic.

An arrest report says Reitz went to his vehicle and returned with a shotgun that he pointed at a nurse an a security guard. He was arrested a short time later when officers arrived on the scene.

Officers reported also finding a loaded rifle in this vehicle.

He remained in the Santa Rosa County Jail on a $20,000 bond.