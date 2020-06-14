Contract Tracers Name Reason For Increase In COVID-19 Cases In Escambia County

Think of them as medical detectives, CSI for the coronavirus.

When a new COVID-19 case is diagnosed in Escambia County, the contact tracing begins — health department professionals work with patients to develop a list of everyone they have been in close contact with during a certain period.

And that contract tracing has led the Florida Department of Health in Escambia County to determine what has led to a recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Escambia County.

The reason? “Congregational living environments or habitats” — living in a household or activities such as riding together in vehicles.

“These epidemiologic investigation results reinforce how important it is for individuals to continue to practice disease prevention methods to reduce transmission of COVID-19 in Escambia County,” said FDOH-Escambia Director, Dr. John J. Lanza.

When a person tests positive for a COVID-19, a public health case investigator will work with the patient to create a list of people they’ve been in contact with during a given time frame. The contact tracing expert then contacts each of those people so that they can take appropriate precautions (getting tested, self-isolation, monitor for symptoms, etc.) and, in turn, create a list of people they’ve been in contact with as necessary. By using this strategy, contact tracers work to get ahead of infectious diseases and prevent further spread.

All public health professionals who conduct contact tracing are highly trained in confidentiality. When they talk to people who have been in contact with a patient, they do not share any information about that person under any circumstance.