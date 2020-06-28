Central Water Works Temporarily Closes Business Office After COVID-19 Exposures

Century Water Works has temporarily closed their business office to the public due to COVID-19 exposures.

“A few of our staff members learned they had been exposed to COVID-19,” the utility said in an email to NorthEscambia.com. “Out of concern for the health and safety of our customers, we have closed our office to customers until at least July 10th.”

The staff members will be tested, but those results won’t be available for a few days. Century Water Works said that none of the staff have shown any symptoms of illness.

Customers can still leave payments in a secure dropbox on the front of the building, pay their bill by mail, make a credit or debit card payment by phone or pay online. Staff members will also be available to provide customers service by phone or email.

And the utility is still responding to service requests as usual.

Central Water Works serves about 1,000 members in the McDavid, Century and Flomaton areas from their business office on Byrneville Road.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.