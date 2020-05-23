What About High School Graduations? Here’s The Tentative List On Ceremony Dates.

School is now officially out for summer. But what about high school graduations?

Escambia and Santa Rosa counties both still plan to have graduation ceremonies and have scheduled tentative dates. Once dates are finalized, more details will be mail available.

Escambia County

June 23, July 14 or July 27

Tate High School

Northview High School

Pine Forest High School

West Florida High School

June 24, July 15 or July 28

Pensacola High School

Escambia High School

George Stone Technical College/Escambia Virtual/Success Academy/Camelot

Washington High School

Santa Rosa County

June 19-20, July 16-17 and July 29-30 at Pensacola Bay Center

Pace High School 11 a.m.

Navarre High School 2:30 p.m.

Gulf Breeze High School 6 p.m.

June 23, July 14 or July 31

Jay High School in the gym at 5 p.m.

Central High School 7 p.m. in the gym.

June 18, July 14 or July 28

Milton High School at 8 p.m.

Pictured: The Tate High School Class of 2019 graduation at the Pensacola Bay Center.