What About High School Graduations? Here’s The Tentative List On Ceremony Dates.
May 23, 2020
School is now officially out for summer. But what about high school graduations?
Escambia and Santa Rosa counties both still plan to have graduation ceremonies and have scheduled tentative dates. Once dates are finalized, more details will be mail available.
Escambia County
June 23, July 14 or July 27
- Tate High School
- Northview High School
- Pine Forest High School
- West Florida High School
June 24, July 15 or July 28
- Pensacola High School
- Escambia High School
- George Stone Technical College/Escambia Virtual/Success Academy/Camelot
- Washington High School
Santa Rosa County
June 19-20, July 16-17 and July 29-30 at Pensacola Bay Center
- Pace High School 11 a.m.
- Navarre High School 2:30 p.m.
- Gulf Breeze High School 6 p.m.
June 23, July 14 or July 31
- Jay High School in the gym at 5 p.m.
- Central High School 7 p.m. in the gym.
June 18, July 14 or July 28
- Milton High School at 8 p.m.
Pictured: The Tate High School Class of 2019 graduation at the Pensacola Bay Center.
