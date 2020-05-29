Water Now Flowing Through Permanent System Interconnect To Century Prison

Water is now flowing through a permanent system interconnect under Tedder Road to the Century Correctional Institution.

The permanent interconnect from Central Water Works to the Century water system was completed on Wednesday to provide a dependable water supply to the prison. The prison is no longer receiving water through an emergency fire hose connection across Tedder Road.

The fire hose connect will remain in place as a precautionary measure until sometime Friday, which will keep Tedder Road closed.

“The system appears to be working correctly and Century, Central Water and D.O.C. staff will monitor the operating conditions going forward,” Century Interim Town Manager Vernon Prather said in an email to NorthEscambia.com. Additional testing will be required on the prison’s water system in order to rescind an existing precautionary boil water notice.

Earlier in May, the town’s water well that was the sole water supply for the prison failed.

An emergency interconnect using two, two-inch fire hoses was made from Central Water Works fire hydrant on the south side of Tedder Road to the prison on the north side of the road.

Last week, a temporary submersible electric pump was installed in Century’s well.

On May 10, the Florida Department of Corrections transferred at least 190 close custody inmates about of the Century prison due to the water situation. FDC has not said if they have been returned.

