Two Reportedly Killed In Jacks Branch Road Wreck
May 1, 2020
First responders are on the scene of a double fatal crash on Jacks Branch Road near Green Tree Circle, just north of Muscogee Road in Cantonment.
At least one other person was reported to be injured in the two vehicle head-on type crash about 2:45 p.m. The injured person was airlifted to an area hospital by LifeFlight helicopter.
Jacks Branch Road is expected to remain closed for several hours for an investigation.
Further details have not been released as first reponders and the Florida Highway Patrol continue to work.
NorthEscambia.com photo.
Comments
6 Responses to “Two Reportedly Killed In Jacks Branch Road Wreck”
Dangerous, I said DANGEROUS road. As America gets more stupid, things are gonna get worse.
Prayers for the family. So sad.
Nathan how do you know the person was speeding
Blessed Be to the families involved
Not sure what speeding has to do with a head on collision, I’m not saying he wasn’t speeding but cars don’t just drive into each other. Especially on a two lane road
Praying for the family’s.
Sad, maybe the cops will start handing out tickets for speeding finally