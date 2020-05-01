Two Reportedly Killed In Jacks Branch Road Wreck

First responders are on the scene of a double fatal crash on Jacks Branch Road near Green Tree Circle, just north of Muscogee Road in Cantonment.

At least one other person was reported to be injured in the two vehicle head-on type crash about 2:45 p.m. The injured person was airlifted to an area hospital by LifeFlight helicopter.

Jacks Branch Road is expected to remain closed for several hours for an investigation.

Further details have not been released as first reponders and the Florida Highway Patrol continue to work.

