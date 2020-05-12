Two FHP Troopers Crash During I-10 Police Chase Of Stolen Vehicle

May 12, 2020

Two Florida Highway Patrol troopers were injured when they were involved in a crash during a police chase on I-10 Tuesday morning.

At happened near the I-10 COVID-19 checkpoint at the eastbound weigh station just inside Florida. At least one of the troopers had to be extricated from his vehicle by firefighters. The extent of their injuries has not been released.

Another vehicle, a white pickup truck, was also crashed at the Nine Mile Road exit. It was not know if it was the suspect vehicle.

The police chase started in Alabama after the suspect allegedly took a vehicle from a car dealership in Mobile.

There are significant traffic delays in the area.

Further details will be posted as they become available.

First photos above and below: Images for NorthEscambia.com, click toe enlarge. Pictured lower: Traffic camera images from the area.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 