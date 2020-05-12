Two FHP Troopers Crash During I-10 Police Chase Of Stolen Vehicle

Two Florida Highway Patrol troopers were injured when they were involved in a crash during a police chase on I-10 Tuesday morning.

At happened near the I-10 COVID-19 checkpoint at the eastbound weigh station just inside Florida. At least one of the troopers had to be extricated from his vehicle by firefighters. The extent of their injuries has not been released.

Another vehicle, a white pickup truck, was also crashed at the Nine Mile Road exit. It was not know if it was the suspect vehicle.

The police chase started in Alabama after the suspect allegedly took a vehicle from a car dealership in Mobile.

There are significant traffic delays in the area.

Further details will be posted as they become available.

First photos above and below: Images for NorthEscambia.com, click toe enlarge. Pictured lower: Traffic camera images from the area.