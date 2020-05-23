Palafox Street In Downtown Pensacola Will Be Pedestrian Only Every Sunday Through June

A section of Palafox Street in downtown Pensacola will be closed to vehicle traffic for “Sunday Strolls” every Sunday in May and June to promote safe outdoor retail and restaurant activities to support local businesses.

Palafox Street from Garden Street to Main Street will be closed to vehicle traffic from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. every Sunday through June beginning Sunday, May 24.

Closing the street to vehicular traffic will provide additional space for downtown visitors to more easily practice social distancing while supporting local businesses.

The City of Pensacola hopes area residents will support local restaurants and businesses as they enter economic recovery. CDC social distancing guidelines should be followed.