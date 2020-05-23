One Person Injured, Three Vehicles Wrecked When Driver Hits Cow On Highway 97

May 23, 2020

One person was injured and three vehicles were wrecked when a driver a hit a cow Friday night on Highway 97 near Molino.

The first vehicle hit the cow on Highway 97 near Gibson Road just before 9 p.m. The front seat passenger in the vehicle was transported by Escambia County EMS to an area hospital. The driver and other passengers, both juveniles, were not injured.

The driver of a Nissan Versa slowed or stopped to avoid the cow in the roadway and was rear-ended by a Chevrolet passenger car. Neither driver was injured.

The cow did not survive.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Molino Station of Escambia Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 