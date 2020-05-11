Nearly 200 Inmates Transferred Out Of Century Prison Due To No Water

[Updated] Nearly 200 inmates were transferred out of Century Correctional Institution Sunday due to no water.

Florida Sen. Doug Broxson told NorthEscambia.com late Sunday afternoon that 190 close custody inmates were transferred from CCI to other faculties after a water main break inside the prison just days after the water well supplying the prison failed.

Inmates were already drinking bottled water after a water well serving the prison failed last week. Broxson said additional potable water and temporary restroom facilities were brought in after the water main failure, but the situation was not conducive to security protocols for the close custody inmates.

He said the water main was expected to be repaired by Monday, allowing the prison to return to an emergency water supply.

The Town of Century water well serving CCI failed last Thursday and water in the town’s elevated tank located at the prison continued a supply of water until Friday.

Friday afternoon, an emergency interconnect using two, two-inch fire hoses was made from Central Water Works fire hydrants on the south side of Tedder Road to the Town of Century’s fire hydrants on the north side of the road. That, according to Century Interim City Manager Vernon Prather was supplying adequate water to the prison.

The Central Water Works water supply to the prison was at a higher pressure than that of Century. That is believed to be why the 10-inch water main on prison property failed, leaving the prison without any water during the repair.

Construction on a permanent solution to the water crisis is expected to begin this week. Tedder Road is closed from Highway 29 to the prison due to the fire hoses across the road and the construction process.

The Town of Century’s well at the prison did not supply water to the town and the downtime will have no impact on local residents, Prather said. Likewise, Central Water Water Works officials said they have the capacity to supply the prison, and their customers should see no impacts.

Central Water Works was founded in 1965 and provides water for about 1,000 members in Byrneville, McDavid and outside the municipal service areas of Century and Flomaton.

