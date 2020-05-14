Hurst Hammock, Santa Rosa Fires Nearly Contained

The Florida Forest Service said Thursday that the two large wildfires burning since last week in Escambia County are nearing containment.

The Hurst Hammock Fire in Beulah has burned 1,191 acres and is now 98% contained. The 5 Mile Swamp Fire in Santa Rosa County is 2,215 acres and 97% contained.

Firefighters will continue patrolling fire lines and mopping up hot spots today. The team is leaving four brush trucks, three tractor/plow units and other specialized equipment in district to bolster local resources as the potential for new fires remains high until the area receives significant rainfall.

The weather forecast calls for relative humidity at 40-60%. Winds will be southeast at 10-14 mph with no rain in the forecast for the next several days. Given the conditions, Blackwater Forestry Center is not authorizing any burns and there are burn bans in effect for Escambia and Okaloosa counties.

Burn bans are in effect for Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties.