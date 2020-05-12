Food Trucks At Equestrian Center Now Just Two Days A Week. Here’s The Schedule.

The food truck schedule at the Escambia County Equestrian Center in Beulah has been reduced to two days each week — Tuesday and Saturdays.

Here is the schedule for this week:

Tuesday, May 12

11 .m. – 3 p.m. Arlene Williams BBQ & Grill

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. City Bowls – açaí, pitayi, and green fruit bowls

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Dr Sno – shaved ice, Nathan’s hot dogs, soft pretzels, cotton candy

4 p.m. – 7 p.m. The Po Boy Shack – fried fish platter special

Saturday, May 12