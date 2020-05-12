Food Trucks At Equestrian Center Now Just Two Days A Week. Here’s The Schedule.
The food truck schedule at the Escambia County Equestrian Center in Beulah has been reduced to two days each week — Tuesday and Saturdays.
Here is the schedule for this week:
Tuesday, May 12
- 11 .m. – 3 p.m. Arlene Williams BBQ & Grill
- 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. City Bowls – açaí, pitayi, and green fruit bowls
- 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Dr Sno – shaved ice, Nathan’s hot dogs, soft pretzels, cotton candy
- 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. The Po Boy Shack – fried fish platter special
Saturday, May 12
- 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Beck’s Jamaican
- 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Joe’s Caribbean
- 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sneaky Tiki Shaved Ice
- 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. SmallCakes – gluten free and vegan cupcakes available
- 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Arlene Williams BBQ & Grill
- 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Chick-fil-A
- 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Happy Taco Truck
