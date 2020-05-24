Field Of Dreams: Blue Wahoos Stadium For Rent On Airbnb

Short-term vacation rentals are back, and this local one is really, really big. Field of Dreams kind of big.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos have placed their entire stadium on Airbnb. For you and nine of your friends, it’s just $1,500 a night.

“For the first time ever, a professional baseball stadium is available for rent on AirBnB, giving fans the most intimate, behind-the-scenes ballpark experience in history. Whether you’d like to host an unforgettable overnight trip with your youth league team, throw an unbeatable birthday bash, stage a corporate retreat that will make you an office hero, or spend your bachelor party living your sports dream, Blue Wahoos Stadium is the ultimate rental,” the listing says.

Guests staying at the ballpark will have full access to the newly-renovated and fully-furnished clubhouse, a large bedroom with 10 beds, the batting cage, and the field itself.

The clubhouse has four leather couches, two flat screen TVs, a ping pong able, padded chairs, two large tables and connected bathrooms with showers.

The large bedroom is connected directly to the clubhouse and has four bunk beds and two queen-sized beds, allowing 10 to sleep comfortably. It also includes two flat screen televisions and a kitchenette with a fridge, freezer, coffee-maker, and microwave.

Guests will be given access to Blue Wahoos Stadium’s batting tunnel, allowing them to hit just like the players do. Bats, balls, and helmets will be provided.

Guests will have full and exclusive access to the baseball field at Blue Wahoos Stadium during their stay. A full batting practice set-up is included on the field. Guests are welcome to hit from home plate, play catch in the outfield, run the bases, enjoy a picnic in the outfield, or find other creative uses for the field.

A Blue Wahoos representative will provide a full tour on arrival and will be stationed in the ballpark to provide security and answer questions.

Add-ons include available food and beverage packages merchandise and additional experiences for an additional charge.

Courtesy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.