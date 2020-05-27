Escambia County (FL) Woman Killed In South Alabama Crash

May 27, 2020

An Escambia County woman was killed in a single vehicle crash early Wednesday morning in Alabama.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers responded to a single vehicle crash about 1:15 a.m.. near the 53 mile marker in I-10 in Baldwin County.

Hunter Andrew Richey, age 20 of Milton, was traveling west in a 2013 Dodge Dart when, for reasons still under investigation, his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

A passenger in the vehicle, 26-year old Brittany Johnson Hans of Pensacola, was ejected and sustained fatal injuries. Troopers said she was not wearing a seat belt.

Alabama troopers are continuing their investigation.

Written by William Reynolds 

 