ECSO Deputy Arrested, Fired For Stealing Money Orders After Traffic Stop

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested and terminated after he was accused of stealing money orders from a vehicle after making an arrest.

William Christopher Henley, 37, was charged with burglary, four counts of larceny, dealing in stolen property, fraud, two counts of intent to defraud and destroying evidence. He remained in the Escambia County Jail Friday afternoon without bond.

A woman contacted the ECSO to report money orders had been stolen from a vehicle driven by her boyfriend. The boyfriend was pulled over and arrested by Henley on outstanding warrants, and the vehicle was left behind. The women contacted Western Union and was provided copies that showed they had been deposited by William Henley. The address on the money orders matched that in Henley’s ECSO employee file, according to an arrest report.

ECSO investigators obtained surveillance photos from Navy Federal that showed Henley in uniform depositing the money orders, the report states. The values of the money order were $200 and $500.

Henley was interviewed on Thursday. His statements were redacted from the arrest report.

He was arrested and booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond Thursday evening. He was also terminated from his position of four years with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Henley’s mugshot is exempt from the release under Florida law due to his law enforcement status. He is pictured in a 2019 photo after received a Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) award for making over 100 DUI arrests the previous year. NorthEscambia.com photo.