Delays This Week For Construction At Highway 29 Railroad Crossing

Drivers can expect delays during certain time periods over the next two weeks at the Highway 29 railroad crossing at International Paper.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, there will be intermittent and alternating lane restriction from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the area of the Highway 29 CSX railroad crossing in Cantonment Tuesday, May 26 through Friday, May 29 and again Sunday, May 31 through Thursday, June 4 as crews construct improvements to the railroad crossing.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.