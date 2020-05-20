Dedria’s Gift Presents Two Scholarships

May 20, 2020

Dedria’s Gift presented two cash scholarships to Flomatin High School students on Tuesday.

The scholarships were presented to Ta’Nyas Hall (pictured left) and Taylor Graves. . The scholarships were presented were distributed in memory of Dedria Robinson, who was killed in 2005 in an automobile accident at age 11.

Dedria’s Gift takes part in numerous community projects in Flomaton and North Escambia. Past projects have included scholarships, Christmas gifts for nursing home residents and school supply donations to area elementary schools.

Submitted photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 