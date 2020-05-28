Cost Rises To Design Replacement Bridge On O.C. Phillips Road

It’s going to cost more than anticipated to design a replacement bridge on O.C. Phillips Road over Brushy Creek.

In September 2017, the Escambia County Commission approved a Local Agency Program Agreement for design of the bridge replacement. In March 2020, during the 60% design and permitting phase, it became apparent that a different type permit would be required due to the scope of the wetlands impact.

Additional work includes delineation of jurisdictional wetlands, additional survey; species surveys; submittal of mitigation strategies, and agency verification, according to Escambia County. The cost for the additional work is $79,524 and will be shared 75% by the Florida Department and Transportation and 25% by Escambia County.

FDOT will reimburse the County up to $565,893 for expenses related to the design of the project. The required permit will iincrease FDOT’s share by $59,643, from $506,250 to $565,893. Escambia County’s share will increase by $19,881, from $168,750 to $188,631..

The current bridge on the dirt road was constructed in 1968.

NorthEscambia.com file photos.