Cost Rises To Design Replacement Bridge On O.C. Phillips Road

May 28, 2020

It’s going to cost more than anticipated to design a replacement bridge on O.C. Phillips Road over Brushy Creek.

In September 2017, the Escambia County Commission approved a Local Agency Program Agreement for design of the bridge replacement. In March 2020, during the 60% design and permitting phase, it became apparent that a different type permit would be required due to the scope of the wetlands impact.

Additional work includes delineation of jurisdictional wetlands, additional survey; species surveys; submittal of mitigation strategies, and agency verification, according to Escambia County. The cost for the additional work is $79,524 and will be shared 75% by the Florida Department and Transportation and 25% by Escambia County.

FDOT will reimburse the County up to $565,893 for expenses related to the design of the project. The required permit will iincrease FDOT’s share by $59,643, from $506,250 to $565,893. Escambia County’s share will increase by $19,881, from $168,750 to $188,631..

The current bridge on the dirt road was constructed in 1968.

Tap or click for a map.

NorthEscambia.com file photos.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 