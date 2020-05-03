Convicted Cantonment Sex Offender Charged With Additional Child Molestation Crimes

May 3, 2020

A convicted sex offender from Cantonment that was out on probation has been arrested on additional child sexual molestation charges.

Michael Davis Edgar, 47, was charged with two counts of lewd or lascivious battery, two counts of providing obscene material to a minor and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor for encounters that occurred between 2016 and 2018.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was called when a juvenile mail told his father that he had sexual encounters with Edgar over 20 times from the time he was 12 years old until October 2018. He told his father than Edgar would get him drunk and provide him with alcohol and marijuana whenever they were together.

Another underage male victim told investigators that over the course of three years Edgar had performed sexual acts with him over 20 times while he was drunk or high. The victim said the encounters happened at Edgar’s house, but later Edgar would offer to take him out “on repo runs” from his Genesis Recovery repossession office. The victim said he would get drunk or high and they would have sexual encounters at the repo office.

Edgar was convicted on May 2019 of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and lewd or lascivious exhibition of a person less than 16. He was placed on probation and forced to register as a sex offender.

Edgar remained in the Escambia County Jail without bond Sunday.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 