Century Parks To Remain Closed, Mayor Says COVID-19 Is Coming Into Rural Areas; Flomaton Parks Open Today

Public parks in Century will remain closed to the public at the recommendation of the mayor as parks in nearby Flomaton reopen Tuesday with restrictions.

Century Parks

“The county has opened up their parks but watching the news this morning they stated that the COVID-19 is now coming into the rural areas. I recommend that we keep our parks closed until further notice,” Century Mayor Henry Hawkins said.

Escambia County parks never closed at any point in the COVID-19 pandemic, but the county did recommend that playgrounds and other hard touch surfaces not be used.

Hawkins did not elaborate on any details about the news report he watched about the virus coming into rural areas. The first COVID-19 case in the Century zip code was reported on April 1 and the second on April 22, according to the Florida Department of Health. No additional cases have been reported in Century.

Council member Luis Gomez asked for park closures be reconsidered at the next council meeting.

“I’ve been following the COVID pretty close and I’m quite sure everybody else is,” Gomez said. “Usually it takes 2-3 weeks for good accurate status of the virus because they just opened up the beaches and a lot of stuff in Florida and the Cordova Mall is opening today. We should have a pretty go eye on the direction this thing is going in 2-3 weeks.”

The council voted 5-0 to keep Century’s parks closed.

Flomaton Parks

Parks and creek access in the Town of Flomaton reopen Tuesday at 1 p.m. with a few restrictions.

Baseball and basketball courts and tennis courts remained closed. Playgrounds are also closed.

Walking trails, the town’s fishing lake, Flomaton Landing and the the Big Escambia Creek access under Highway 31 are all open.

Bathrooms will be open at Hurricane Park, Oaks Common Park, and Abernathy Park. Bathrooms will be sanitized three times per day during the week only. The pavilions at Oaks Common Park and the Flomaton Community Center will be open.

Batting cages are open with a limit of two participants per cage.

All parks and areas are subject to social distancing guidelines with a six foot distance required between non-family members and no groups larger than 10 people.

Pictured: The playground at Showalter Park in Century. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.