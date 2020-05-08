#BREAKING – Water Supply To Century Prison Has Failed; Emergency Measures Taken

The Town of Century water well serving Century Correctional Institution has failed, and emergency measures have been implemented to supply water to the prison.

The well failed on Thursday and water in the town’s elevated tank located at the prison continued a supply of water until Friday.

Friday afternoon, an emergency interconnect using two, two-inch fire hoses was made from Central Water Works fire hydrants on the south side of Tedder Road to the Town of Century’s fire hydrants on the north side of the road. That, according to Century Interim City Manager Vernon Prather is supplying adequate water to the prison.

Florida Sen. Doug Broxson told NorthEscambia.com that the Department of Corrections is providing bottled water to inmates and a supply of potable water; he said there is currently no human consumption of the water from the temporary emergency supply.

Construction on a permanent solution to the water crisis will begin next week. Tedder Road will be closed from Highway 29 to the prison due to the fire hoses across the road and the construction process.

The Town of Century’s well at the prison did not supply water to the town and the downtime will have no impact on local residents, Prather said. Likewise, Central Water Water Works officials said they have the capacity to supply the prison, and their customers should see no impacts.

Central Water Works was founded in 1965 and provides water for about 1,000 members in Byrneville, McDavid and outside the municipal service areas of Century and Flomaton.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.