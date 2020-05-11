Beulah, Santa Rosa Wildfires Now 75% Contained

The Hurst Hammock Fire near Beulah is now 1,248 acres and is 75% contained, and the 5 Mile Swamp Fire in Santa Rosa County is 2,215 acres and is also 75% contained, according to the Florida Forest Service Service.

The Hurst Hammock fire was caused by humans, not nature, the Forest Service said, but the exact cause has not been determined.

Both fires stayed within their established contained lines on Sunday. Crews continued to patrol neighborhoods and communities to identify hot spots and implement thorough mop up operations to extinguish the heat and smoke in those areas. There are currently 182 personnel assigned to these fires.

On Monday, crews will continue to work to keep the fires within the containment zone and continue with mop up operations to reduce smoke. Additional crews have been identified for initial attack to assist the Florida Forest Service – Blackwater Forestry Center on any new fires that may occur in their coverage area which includes Escambia, Okaloosa, and Santa Rosa counties.

A Florida Forest Service fixed-wing aircraft referred to as an Air Attack continues to patrol both fire areas to monitor fire behavior throughout the day. There is also a medium helicopter with a 300 gallon bucket assigned to the two fires if needed.

After a five-day, multi-agency response to the Five Mile Swamp Fire, Santa Rosa County Emergency Management is pulling back structure fire equipment and personnel. The Florida Forest Service will retain command of the fire. The Florida Forest Service Blue Incident Management Team, which took command at noon on Thursday, is based out of the Santa Rosa County Emergency Operations Center.

Santa Rosa County’s damage assessment team has determined 14 residential structures were destroyed (seven damaged) with a total of 27 buildings destroyed. The estimated value for residential structure losses is $1,902,887. No responders or residents were injured. Monetary donations for long-term recovery efforts for residents who have lost their homes can be made to Safer Santa Rosa.

A strike team of engines out of Tallahassee from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection is now in place conducting mop up operations to minimize smoke impacts to surrounding neighborhoods such as Robinson Point and Garcon Point.