Two Critically Injured In Cantonment Wreck That Cut Power To Hundreds

April 17, 2020

Two people were critically injured in as single vehicle crash involving a utility pole Friday evening in Cantonment.

The crash happened about 7 p.m. on Highway 95A near Countri Lane. Additional information was not immediately available.

Gulf Power initially reported about 750 customers in the area without power as a result of the wreck. Gulf Power arrived on scene just before 7:30 p.m. to begin repairs.

An update will be posted.

NorthEscambia.com photo by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Comments

4 Responses to “Two Critically Injured In Cantonment Wreck That Cut Power To Hundreds”

  1. chrissy on April 17th, 2020 7:59 pm

    Power just came back on at 7:58. Thank you essential workers. Prayers for all involved…

  2. SPEEDWAY that is never monitored on April 17th, 2020 7:48 pm

    Too many people speed and too many have already died on this stretch of road.

  3. Mark Thomas on April 17th, 2020 7:37 pm

    Heard the power surge all the way on Neal

  4. heather on April 17th, 2020 7:28 pm

    I knew this would be bad. Right off our road and I could hear the sirens coming in at 3 different times. Praying for those involved!





