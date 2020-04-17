Two Critically Injured In Cantonment Wreck That Cut Power To Hundreds

Two people were critically injured in as single vehicle crash involving a utility pole Friday evening in Cantonment.

The crash happened about 7 p.m. on Highway 95A near Countri Lane. Additional information was not immediately available.

Gulf Power initially reported about 750 customers in the area without power as a result of the wreck. Gulf Power arrived on scene just before 7:30 p.m. to begin repairs.

An update will be posted.

NorthEscambia.com photo by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.