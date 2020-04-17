Two Critically Injured In Cantonment Wreck That Cut Power To Hundreds
April 17, 2020
Two people were critically injured in as single vehicle crash involving a utility pole Friday evening in Cantonment.
The crash happened about 7 p.m. on Highway 95A near Countri Lane. Additional information was not immediately available.
Gulf Power initially reported about 750 customers in the area without power as a result of the wreck. Gulf Power arrived on scene just before 7:30 p.m. to begin repairs.
An update will be posted.
NorthEscambia.com photo by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.
Comments
4 Responses to “Two Critically Injured In Cantonment Wreck That Cut Power To Hundreds”
Power just came back on at 7:58. Thank you essential workers. Prayers for all involved…
Too many people speed and too many have already died on this stretch of road.
Heard the power surge all the way on Neal
I knew this would be bad. Right off our road and I could hear the sirens coming in at 3 different times. Praying for those involved!