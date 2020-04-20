FHSAA Officially Cancels Remainder Of The 2020 Spring Sports Season

The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) said Monday that the remainder of the spring sports season is now official canceled, and there were be no extension of eligibility for athletes.

All FHSAA affiliated events, including the state series and all championship events, for spring sports are canceled.

“The safety of our student-athletes, coaches, officials, and fans is our top priority,” FHSAA said in statement. “We are deeply saddened for our student-athletes who have seen their seasons and/or high school careers end so abruptly. Our association knows the impact and role high school athletics play in the lives of so many and will continue to work towards the betterment of high school sports. We know this is a trying time, but the health and safety of all is of utmost importance to this association.”

The FHSAA had previously held out hope that eligibility for student athletes could be extended, possibly finishing the season after graduation into the summer.

“Under the guidance of the Florida Department of Education regarding grade level retention, and upon review of the Florida Statutes and FHSAA Bylaws, no additional eligibility will be granted for spring sport athletes,” FHSAA said Monday.

“To all our senior student-athletes, we thank you for dedicating your time and efforts to your school, your coaches, and your teammates. Cherish the memories you have made and embrace all that the future holds for you. While we are saddened that you are unable to compete this season, we could not be prouder to have been represented by such hard-working individuals,” FHSAA said.

Pictured: Avery Beauchaine and Cam Wolfenden homered for the Tate Lady Aggies during a Tuesday, March 10 win over Navarre — just days before spring break and a COVID-19 school closure. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.