Tate, Other High Schools Donate Safety Goggles To Sacred Heart Amid COVID-19 Fight

Safety goggles going unused in school science departments across the county are now going to help medical workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 fight.

On Saturday, Escambia County School Superintendent Malcolm Thomas received a special request from Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola. Their clinical leaders were looking for safety goggles they could use when interacting with both potential and confirmed COVID-19 patients and it had been suggested that since the schools were closed to students, perhaps some of the school science labs might have safety goggles they wouldn’t need right now.

Superintendent Thomas contacted Carol Myers, ECSD’s subject area specialist for science, who in turn reached out to the high schools’ science department heads over the weekend. On Monday, they went to their schools and pulled out boxes of new unused goggles and reported their findings back to Myers.

By Monday afternoon, teachers at Tate and four Escambia County high schools had located 763 pairs of safety goggles to be donated to Sacred Heart. The hospital expressed their appreciation for the school district’s quick response and for the donations. The goggles will be put to use immediately and can be cleaned and used repeatedly. New goggles will be purchased by the Resource Group and Ascension Sacred Heart to replace the schools’ supplies before school starts in August.

“As everyone navigates this COVID-19 crisis, it is our pleasure to assist a hospital in our local medical community by sharing supplies we won’t need while we deliver education online, and I commend our science department for their quick response,” Thomas said.

Pictured: Safety goggles donated by Tate High School (top) and Washington High School (below). Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.