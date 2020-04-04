State Attorney’s Office Employee Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The Office of the State Attorney announced Friday that an employee of the Pensacola office tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

The employee was sent home and will not return until being medically cleared.

As a result of the positive test, the office has contacted the Florida Department of Health and is following all recommended procedures. Any employee who has been in close contact with the individual who tested positive will be out of the office for 14 days or until medically cleared

. All areas of the office were deep cleaned and individual’s work area was cordoned off for 72 hours.

The employee who tested positive is a non-courtroom employee and has had little or no contact with any agencies outside the State Attorney’s Office.

“This situation will not affect the ability of our office to perform the duties of our office. No further information will be provided,” the State Attorney’s Office said in a news release.