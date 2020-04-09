Rumor Control: Alabama Troopers Aren’t Shutting Down The State’s Borders

Alabama State Troopers have no plans to shut down the state’s borders, according to a statement released Wednesday evening.

“These are rumors,” said Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Secretary Hal Taylor. “ALEA State Troopers continue to patrol roadways daily, to promote public safety and to enforce the law. There are no plans to shut down our state borders.”

ALEA said they are receiving a high volume of inquiries from motorists concerning enforcement along Alabama’s roadways since Gov. Kay Ivey announced a stay-at-home order last week in response to COVID-19.