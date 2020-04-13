Putting It On The Line — It’s National Lineman Appreciation Day

Monday is National Lineman Appreciation Day to honor the men and women that work hard to keep power flowing in our neighborhoods.

Line crews work around the clock, sometimes in difficult and dangerous conditions to keep the lights on. Whether they’re restoring power after a major storm or maintaining critical infrastructure to the electric system, lineworkers are at the heart of the electric grid.

“Whether our community is facing a hurricane, an ice storm, or a medical emergency like COVID-19, our linemen are ready and willing to answer the call to provide for our community’s energy needs,” said Ryan Campbell, CEO of Escambia River Electric Cooperative. “They understand the critical nature of the job they do, and they are committed to be there for our members when it matters the most.”

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.