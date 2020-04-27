Pensacola Announces Phased Reopening Plan Beginning Friday

Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson announced a phased plan Monday he called “Recover Pensacola” for reopening the city while closely monitoring for the resurgence of coronavirus.

Phase One of the plan begins Friday, May 1 with recreation facilities such as outdoor basketball courts, tennis courts and playgrounds in the city reopening, and restaurants will be able to open outdoor seating. There could be adjustments based upon the plan announced by the state.

“We want to begin reopening as soon as possible, but the last thing we want to do is sacrifice safety in the process.,” Robinson said.

Pensacola’s plan will continue with a green light when there is a measured downward trajectory in flu-like illnesses and COVID-19-like illnesses within a 14 days. A yellow “hold” status will occur when there is a three-day reversal in statistical trends, healthcare system concern or public safety impact with a 15% decrease in available active staffing.

A red status would restart the plan, signaled by a 14-day reversal in statistical trends, healthcare system concern or a if 30% of public safety personnel are unable to work.

Once the health department establishes 14-day downward trend in COVID-19 and flu-like symptoms, restaurants, sporting venues, movie theaters and churches could reopen within the crowd size guidelines, which is currently 10 or less. Schools, camps and bars would remain closed.

The final plan may adjust to match state guidance, and officials are working on the next steps in the plan.

Escambia County has not announced a reopening plan.