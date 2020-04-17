Mustang Reportedly Being Raced On Highway 95A Splits In Half After Hitting Utility Pole, Injuring Two

A Ford Mustang reportedly being raced down Highway 95A was split in half when it collided with a utility pole Friday evening, sending two people to the hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 1989 black Ford Mustang was traveling south at a high rate of speed in the northbound lane of Highway 95A near Countri Lane in Cantonment.

The driver, identified as 47-year old Antony Lee Thompkins of Pensacola, failed to maintain control, as the vehicle rotated off the roadway hit a utility pole. The engine compartment and dash of the vehicle wrapped around the pole, as the remaining part of the vehicle separated and became airborne before landing by railroad tracks that run parallel to Highway 95A.

Thompkins and his passenger, 27-year old Devon Woodard of Robertsdale, were not wearing seat belts and were ejected. Both were transported to Sacred Heart Hospital. Tompkins was in critical condition, Woodard in serious condition.

Witnesses on scene told the the Florida Highway Patrol trooper that the black Mustang that crashed may have been racing an older model blue Mustang that was last seen traveling south on Pauline Street. The blue Mustang was described as a mid-90s fastback or “fox body” driven by a white male. The vehicle had a black carbon fiber hood.

Anyone with information on the second Mustang or the crash is asked to call Trooper Knowles at *FHP (*347) from a cell phone, or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

Charges in the crash are pending, according to FHP.

Gulf Power initially reported about 750 customers lost power as a result of the crash.

NorthEcambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.