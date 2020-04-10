Growing Confidence In Severe Weather Possibility For Easter Sunday

April 10, 2020

There is an enhanced (level 3 of 5) risk of severe weather Sunday and Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service. Potential threats include strong long-track tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Isolated showers before 1pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 68. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75. East wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe. High near 81. Windy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 