Growing Confidence In Severe Weather Possibility For Easter Sunday

There is an enhanced (level 3 of 5) risk of severe weather Sunday and Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service. Potential threats include strong long-track tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Isolated showers before 1pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 68. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75. East wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe. High near 81. Windy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75.