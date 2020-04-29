Florida Reopening Begins Monday. Here’s What Opens, What Stays Closed.

Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the first phase of his plan to reopen Florida.

“We will get Florida back on its feet by using an approach that is safe, smart, and step by step,” the governor said.

Beginning Monday, May 4:

Retail can operate at 25% of indoor capacity

Restaurants may offer outdoor seating with six foot spacing between tables, and indoor seating at 25% capacity

Elective surgeries can resume

No change for bars, gyms, movie theaters and personal services such as hair dressers (all remain closed)

Schools remain with distance learning

Visits to senior living facilities are prohibited

Vulnerable individuals should avoid close contact with people outside their home.

All individuals should maximize physical distance from others in public

Avoid socializing in groups of more than 10 people in circumstances that do not readily allow for physical distancing.

Face masks are recommended for in close interactions without social distancing.

He said the next step will be data driven based upon key metrics and does not need to take months. The state will maintain health benchmarks, assure hospital bed capacity is maintained and the COVID-10 positive rate will be monitored.

Part of the Phase One strategy includes the expansion of testing. DeSantis announced a drive-thru testing site with no pre-screening requirements will be opening Friday at the University of West Florida.

DeSantis said Florida will take “small, deliberate, methodical” approach to reopening the state. His current reopening plan excludes Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties for now where the virus has been much worse than the remainder of the state.

“What is our biggest obstacle? Fear sparked by constant gloom and doom and hysteria that has permeated our culture for the last six weeks,” DeSantis said. “There’s been a lot thats been done to promote fear, to drive worse-case scenario,”

Before announcing his plan, DeSantis noted all of life’s moments that citizens have missed over the last six weeks, including in his personal life.

“Our newborn daughter Mamie has yet to be held by any of her grandparents,” he said.