Florida Reopening Begins Monday. Here’s What Opens, What Stays Closed.
April 29, 2020
Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the first phase of his plan to reopen Florida.
“We will get Florida back on its feet by using an approach that is safe, smart, and step by step,” the governor said.
Beginning Monday, May 4:
- Retail can operate at 25% of indoor capacity
- Restaurants may offer outdoor seating with six foot spacing between tables, and indoor seating at 25% capacity
- Elective surgeries can resume
- No change for bars, gyms, movie theaters and personal services such as hair dressers (all remain closed)
- Schools remain with distance learning
- Visits to senior living facilities are prohibited
- Vulnerable individuals should avoid close contact with people outside their home.
- All individuals should maximize physical distance from others in public
- Avoid socializing in groups of more than 10 people in circumstances that do not readily allow for physical distancing.
- Face masks are recommended for in close interactions without social distancing.
He said the next step will be data driven based upon key metrics and does not need to take months. The state will maintain health benchmarks, assure hospital bed capacity is maintained and the COVID-10 positive rate will be monitored.
Part of the Phase One strategy includes the expansion of testing. DeSantis announced a drive-thru testing site with no pre-screening requirements will be opening Friday at the University of West Florida.
DeSantis said Florida will take “small, deliberate, methodical” approach to reopening the state. His current reopening plan excludes Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties for now where the virus has been much worse than the remainder of the state.
“What is our biggest obstacle? Fear sparked by constant gloom and doom and hysteria that has permeated our culture for the last six weeks,” DeSantis said. “There’s been a lot thats been done to promote fear, to drive worse-case scenario,”
Before announcing his plan, DeSantis noted all of life’s moments that citizens have missed over the last six weeks, including in his personal life.
“Our newborn daughter Mamie has yet to be held by any of her grandparents,” he said.
Comments
10 Responses to “Florida Reopening Begins Monday. Here’s What Opens, What Stays Closed.”
I do not understand why hairdressers and barber shops can not open as long as they are a small shop and only have one in the shop at a time. I bet someone is cutting the Gov hair. These small shops are going to hurt badly if they are not allowed to start making money. There could be a limit to the amount of people inside the shop just like in a restaurant, I would think this could be handled easier than a department store.
10 or less I’d imagine but… Good question. I miss my church service’s church family and pastor.
How about open everything up. If you fill you don’t want to go out and are old stay home. These people shutting the country down will destroy people’s lives to where they wish they had got it and died.
What about the DMV?
Will they start testing us medical workers now? It’s not been offered unless you had symptoms
So when tf they gone open up the dmv so I can get my wisen’s
Interesting that he says the lockdown was driven by fear and hysteria, yet his own daughter has been isolated from the grandparents. What was he scared of, if not the virus?
Why can’t we do the same for bars
I been mixing drinks30 years I have family
Just like many others to support we grown let’sus go back to work before we loss everything
Go to church Wayne the new numbers coming out show this is no worse than the flu for most people… live by statistics and facts not sensational headlines
What about church that has 500 or more people