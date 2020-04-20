Florida Gas Prices At Lowest In Years

April 20, 2020

Gas prices in Florida continue at their lowest in four years.

The average price per gallon Sunday in Florida was $1.82, the lowest since March 2016. The entire state is now below $2.

In Escambia County, the average per gallon was $1.71 Sunday night, with one Cantonment station at $1.52.  In Pensacola, gas was at a low of $1.49 per gallon among reporting stations.

“Gas prices continue moving lower as COVID-related state lockdowns keep Americans off the road, leading to lower demand for gasoline,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Nationwide, implied demand for gasoline has fallen nearly 60%. With fewer drivers on the road, refiners are reducing output. Crude oil prices sank to new lows last week, amid continued uncertainty of when conditions will return to normal. Meanwhile, wholesale gasoline prices remain at lows that could allow the state average to eventually sink to the $1.50s.”

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 