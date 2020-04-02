Escambia Schools Teachers And Staff Will All Work From Home After Governor’s Order

Escambia County School District employees will begin working from home on Friday after the “Safer at Home” order issued Wednesday by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“It is important for parents to be aware that the Instructional Continuity Plan for students will continue. Instructional services will be provided by teachers working from home,,” Superintendent Malcolm Thomas said.

Access to all Escambia County School District facilities will be closed to the public, effective Friday, April 3. through the end of the order on May 1. School feeding sites will remain open.

Parents and guardians will be able to leave voicemail messages on school telephone lines which will be monitored. Calls will be returned by school staff members as quickly as possible.

“Employees who support distance learning or perform essential functions may be authorized to have limited access to district facilities, as approved by their supervisor. All employees should continue to follow directions provided by their immediate supervisors,” Thomas said.