Escambia County Ventilator, Hospital Bed Availability Essentially Unchanged Since Last Week

April 20, 2020

Data from local hospitals show virtually no change in the number of occupied beds or in the number of ventilators in use.

Comparing numbers from local hospitals between Sunday, April 19 and Sunday, April 12, there were four more available hospital beds this week, and seven fewer ventilators.

HOSPITAL DATA APRIL 19

  • Bed Capacity: 1,315
  • Bed Occupancy: 733
  • Beds Available: 582 (+5 since last week)
  • Total Ventilators: 220 (-2 since last week)
  • Ventilators In Use: 44 (+5 since last week)
  • Available Ventilators: 176

HOSPITAL DATA APRIL 12

  • Bed Capacity: 1,315
  • Bed Occupancy: 738
  • Beds Available: 577
  • Total Ventilators: 222
  • Ventilators In Use: 39
  • Available Ventilators: 183

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 