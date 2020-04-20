Escambia County Ventilator, Hospital Bed Availability Essentially Unchanged Since Last Week

Data from local hospitals show virtually no change in the number of occupied beds or in the number of ventilators in use.

Comparing numbers from local hospitals between Sunday, April 19 and Sunday, April 12, there were four more available hospital beds this week, and seven fewer ventilators.

HOSPITAL DATA APRIL 19

Bed Capacity: 1,315

Bed Occupancy: 733

Beds Available: 582 (+5 since last week)

Total Ventilators: 220 (-2 since last week)

Ventilators In Use: 44 (+5 since last week)

Available Ventilators: 176

HOSPITAL DATA APRIL 12