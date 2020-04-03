Escambia County Hires Two New Assistant County Administrators, Including A Tate High Graduate

The Escambia County Commission voted to hire two assistant county administrators during their meeting Thursday night at the recommendation of County Administrator Janice Gilley.

Debbie Bowers is a 1979 graduate of Tate High School. She’s currently employed as the managing director of DL Bowers Advisors, a Pensacola consulting partnership. She spent 10 years as chief commercial officer for the City of Los Angeles, five years with Broward County in roles that included interim deputy airport director for administration and an assistant to the county administrator.

Wesley Hall has served the past year as the interim county administrator for Gadsden County, Florida, spent six years at the revenue officer for the City of Tallahassee, operated several McDonald’s restaurants from 2005 to 2001 and was director of sales for the Florida Lottery from 2000 to 2005.

Bowers and Hall will each receive an annual salary of $136,000, a $400 monthly vehicle allowance, and up to $5,000 for relocation expenses. Both were budgeted positions.