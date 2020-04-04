Escambia (AL) Schools Cancel Free Meals For Kids In Response To Governor’s Stay-At-Home Order

April 4, 2020

The Escambia County (AL) School System reacted to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s stay-at home order by canceling free meals for kids.

The district began offering free meals on March 30 to ages 18 and under at school across the county.

“Food distributions have been suspended due to the stay at home order by Governor Ivey,” was posted with no further explanation on the district’s Facebook page.

It was not clear what portion of the governor’s order led to the decision — Ivey’s order states that persons can leave home to obtain food and government-funded services or benefits.

