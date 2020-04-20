ECSO Arrests Former Nanny, Foster Parent On Child Sex Charges. Sheriff Morgan Says There Could Be More Local Victims.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a nanny and foster care provider on child sex charges Monday morning, and the sheriff is warning that there may be additional victims in Escambia County.

Nicole Lynn Walter, age 27 of 10071 Foxrun Road, was charged with lewd and lascivious exhibition with a victim under 16, possession of child pornography, battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence.

Walter has also used the names Nicole Steff and Nicole Stearns, according to investigators.

Sheriff David Morgan said a search warrant found child pornography in her home that possible depicted children in her home or children that are somewhere in Escambia County. He said she previously worked as a nanny and was a licensed foster parent. He asked anyone whose children may have had contact with Walter to call ECSO Investigator Jeremy Horn at (850) 436-9586 or by email at jahorn@Escambiaso.com.

Morgan said there has been a “tremendous uptick in online stalking”, often targeting children, during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

“These people are in our neighborhoods and they are preying on our children,” Morgan said, cautioning parents to be aware of what their children are doing online.

Walter was being held in the Escambia County Jail without bond Monday afternoon .